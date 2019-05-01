Win Tickets for a Day Out with Thomas!
You can win four tickets for a Day Out With Thomas, a special day that offers an opportunity for children and their families to take a 25 minute ride with Thomas the Tank Engine and to meet Sir Topham Hatt, the Controller of the Railway. Enjoy the Thomas & Friends Imagination Station with Thomas-themed activities including temporary tattoos, hands-on arts and crafts, and a Thomas storytelling and video viewing area. Activities included at the Kentucky Railway Museum are a Thomas and Friends bounce house, putt-putt golf, hand car rides, spin art and more!
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive four tickets to Day Out with Thomas at the Kentucky Railway Museum in nearby New Haven, Kentucky. Reservations available on June 7-9, 2019.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here for Official Rules.