Who Do You Think Should Be on This Nominee List?
“Only through inclusive health, which is the inclusion of people with intellectual disability in mainstream health education, can we improve access to quality health care for people with intellectual disabilities,” says Priya Chandan, a 2018 Way to Go Woman winner. Nominate a woman under the age of 40 as a 2019 Way to Go Woman.
Do you know a woman under 40 who is making remarkable strides in her life or is contributing to the welfare of our community? If so, nominate her for our annual Way to Go Woman award in one of these categories. Five winners will be chosen and featured in the September issue of Today’s Woman magazine.
DEADLINE: June 13.
All
Latest