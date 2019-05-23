What To Do This Weekend

Honor those who have served at the Flags4Vets Memorial Day Vigil. This event is happening on the North Great Lawn at the Louisville Waterfront. Volunteers will form “USA” through the placement of the 15,000 flags after the ceremony at noon on Saturday.
Visit the Big Four Park for the 2019 Abbey Road on the River. This festival is the largest Beatles inspired music festival in the world, and it’s happening right down in Jeffersonville. Tickets start at $25.
The Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular is happening at the Kentucky Exposition Center this weekend. Shop over 700 booths containing antiques, collectibles, toys and even fair food. Admission is free but it costs a few dollars to park. (Photo Courtesy of The Courier Journal)
Grab a seat at the Yum Center’s upcoming show, Pentatonix: The World Tour. Other special guests include Rachel Platten and Citizen Queen. Tickets start at $30 and the event is on Sunday.
The Mcalpine Locks Brunch Cruise allows you to eat brunch on the historic Belle of Louisville while sightseeing along the Ohio River. This cruise includes music, a catered brunch buffet, along with dessert. Hurry and get your tickets now.
