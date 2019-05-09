Stop by the 24th annual Locust Grove Gardeners’ Fair, featuring over 40 vendors, music, and food from local food trucks. Pick up some spring flowers, bid on items at the silent auction, or bring your mom to the Mother’s Day Tea (reservations required) for a cup of tea and scones.
Catch classic renditions of the well known Shakespeare play, Macbeth, for free all across Louisville as Kentucky Shakespeare’s Shakespeare in the Parks tour continues through May 25.
Run past the animals at the annual Throo the Zoo 5K presented by Norton Audubon Hospital. Following the 5k, runners receive free admission to the Louisville Zoo for the day. (Photo Credit: The Louisville Zoo)
Visit The Flea off Market for entertainment, goods from local businesses, food, and more, at South Shelby Street. (Photo Credit: The Flea off Market)
If you’re not quite sure what to do for your mother on Mother’s Day, visit Proof on Main for its brunch event. With your reservation, enjoy a three-course meal including smoked salmon, egg white fritatta, and more. (Photo Credit: Proof on Main)
Don’t forget to finish your application for this year’s Leadership Louisville program to join other executives in leading the community in the right direction. Applications are due May 13, and orientation starts July 16. (Photo credit: Leadership Louisville)