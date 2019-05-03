What To Do This Weekend
Thurby, The Longines Kentucky Oaks, and the Kentucky Derby — it’s that time! Enjoy all that this Derby weekend has to offer. See you at the track!
Mix and mingle with celebrities and some of the biggest names in the history of entertainment & music, while giving back to charity, at the Trifecta Gala, featuring Usher.
Take on the Nulu Tasting Adventure, a leisurely walking food tour of the neighborhood mixing history with food, featuring tastings from several of Louisville’s favorite restaurants.
The Kentucky Derby Festival Waterfront Jam presents My Posse in Effect — A Tribute to the Beastie Boys at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville. Admission is free with a 2019 Pegasus Pin.
