We’re Searching for Our Next Five Way to Go Woman Winners!

“I am a big believer in setting and achieving goals. Not only does it give you a sense of accomplishment, it also gives you a metric to know if you and your company are hitting the necessary milestones to be successful,” says Lauren Brown, president of Michaelis Events and one of our 2018 Way to Go Woman winners.
Do you know a woman under 40 who knows how to take control and get things done without hesitation? If she is setting the tone for progress in the community, we want you to nominate for our annual Way to Go Woman award in the Professional category. We will be selecting a winner for each of these categories, and they’ll be featured in the September issue of Today’s Woman magazine.