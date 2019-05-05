Three Events to Buy Tickets for in May
Derek Hough
Critics describe six-time Dancing with the Stars champion Derek Hough’s latest touring production as ‘a true fusion between dance and music.’ And even if the Arts Insider hadn’t attended Hough and his dancer sister Julianne Hough’s two previous productions, the ‘fushion between dance and music’ remarks were enough to make the Arts Insider rush to buy tickets to Derek’s first solo live tour.
Hough, who was the Arts Insider’s July 2014 interview subject for Today’s Woman online, explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. The creative team and co-directors are two-time EMMY winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez: All I Have Residency; Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour); and FOX television’s So You Think You Can Dance fame).
WHEN: May 9 @ 7:30pm
WHERE: Louisville Palace
TICKETS: $49.50-$525
CONTACT: The box office in person or here. For premium seats and lounge access contact PalacePremiumSeating@livenation.com or call 502.883.5804.
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten
Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling a cappella artist Pentatonix has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide, and their 2015 self-titled album was certified gold after debuting #1 on Billboard’s 200.
Founded in 2011, the quintet derives its influences from pop, dubstep, electro, reggae, hip hop, and classical music.
Their tracks, Mary, Did You Know? and Hallelujah were certified platinum, while the Pentatonix original, Can’t Sleep Love, was certified gold. The group has had two holiday specials on NBC, released their tour documentary – On My Way Home – in 2015 and appeared in the feature film, Pitch Perfect 2. In October 2017, Most recently, Pentatonix released their fourth holiday album, Christmas Is Here! accompanied by a new single, Making Christmas.
*Among the members of Pentatonix is 30-year-old Owensboro, Kentucky native Kevin Olusola, who graduated pre-med from Yale University.
WHEN: May 26 @ 7:30pm
WHERE: KFC Yum! Center
TICKETS: $20-$129.50
CONTACT: Ticketmaster or in person at box office.
Adia Victoria
At a recent performance, the host made the mistake of introducing Adia Victoria as an Americana artist, at which point the 32-year-old singer/songwriter leaned into the microphone and stated, “Adia Victoria does not sing Americana, Adia Victoria sings the blues.”
Victoria is a polymath who studied ballet, acting, and wrote poetry, before finding a home in the blues. And it was when a friend gave the Spartanburg, South Carolina native an acoustic guitar that things began to click. “I fell in love with the practice, the discipline of learning. It was the first time in my life that I felt capable of learning and progressing at something,” she explained.
According to Victoria, who is currently based in Nashville, this practice was a lifesaver. “I don’t know if I would be alive if I had not found that. Had I not found this outlet of expression. Probably in prison or dead.”
WHEN: May 29 @ 6-10pm
WHERE: Louisville Waterfront Park
CONTACT: Get tickets here. *No pets, no coolers.
Extra tidbit: Grab a quick bite here before the show.