Three Events to Buy Tickets for in May

Derek Hough

Louisville Palace

Critics describe six-time Dancing with the Stars champion Derek Hough’s latest touring production as ‘a true fusion between dance and music.’ And even if the Arts Insider hadn’t attended Hough and his dancer sister Julianne Hough’s two previous productions, the ‘fushion between dance and music’ remarks were enough to make the Arts Insider rush to buy tickets to Derek’s first solo live tour.

Hough, who was the Arts Insider’s July 2014 interview subject for Today’s Woman online, explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. The creative team and co-directors are two-time EMMY winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez: All I Have Residency; Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour); and FOX television’s So You Think You Can Dance fame).

WHEN: May 9 @ 7:30pm

WHERE: Louisville Palace

TICKETS: $49.50-$525

CONTACT: The box office in person or here. For premium seats and lounge access contact PalacePremiumSeating@livenation.com or call 502.883.5804.