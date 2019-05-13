Soothing Petals for the Soul

BethAnn, 34, is in the midst of achieving her dream despite early setbacks. Just days before she was scheduled to take her nurse practitioner finals, she threw four blood clots in her lungs. Two weeks prior, she informed her doctor of some leg pain and advocated for an ultrasound for fear it might be blood clots. The doctor denied her request, prescribed some steroids, and sent her on her way. Then, four days before finals, she found herself in the emergency room, unable to breathe because the clots (a life-threatening condition) had moved to her lungs.

“I called my teacher because I was just four days from finals and asked if I could have an extension. I was told I would have to be put on leave and finish up next semester. That was not going to happen. I was on oxygen and said to my husband and nurses, ‘I’ve got to take those clinicals. What can you do to get me out of here?’” BethAnn explains.

BethAnn showed up at clinicals with an oxygen sensor and a heart rate of 130. “I finished my finals and passed because I was so determined. I had worked so hard to make it this far, I wasn’t going to put this off. I didn’t want anything to get in the way of treating my patients and achieving my goals. Looking back, I realize I shouldn’t have been discharged — I would have never allowed one of my patients to do that. But God showed me I am able to achieve anything despite the obstacles.”

BethAnn spent a year in home health and pain management until she witnessed her grandfather’s death in 2017. She watched him suffer with insurmountable pain before his passing from lung cancer. “The narcotics were not working. They were just a bandage for the pain. The last six months, he couldn’t lay down or breathe without pain.”

This experience, along with her husband’s (a CNA) family history of suicides, inspired the couple to open Louisville’s first Ketamine Infusion Clinic this past February. Located off Dutchmans Lane, this clinic provides low-dose ketamine (a drug traditionally used as an anesthetic in the OR) IV injections (or nasal spray form for depression) over a two- to three-week period. These injections show results in managing pain, curbing suicidal thoughts, stabilizing PTSD symptoms, and alleviating depression and addictive urges. Ketamine targets different receptors from opiates, so it is less habit-forming. BethAnn explains that ketamine is not a cure, but a great tool to get patients through to a therapy.

“My husband always wished he could do something to help suicidal patients. His uncle and cousin committed suicide, and he felt so powerless. This is our way of helping others. God has led us the whole way despite all the bumps in the road.”

P.S. When things get tough, paint a new picture of what you want your life to be.