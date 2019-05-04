Running Over Obstacles

Macy Ross, surgical assistant and owner of Diva Headbands, trains yearly for the IronMan, but a bad car accident two years ago prevented her from participating. After months of recuperation, Macy picked up from where she left off and is training again for the IronMan while working the late shift as a nurse and caring for her family. “Life always throws challenges when you least expect them. I am a Ironman Triathlete and what I have learned from years of training is while it is physically challenging, it’s far more mental. I have learned to persevere when I want to quit,” she says.

Extra tidbit: What she learned after living in Tanzania for three months.