Making an Event Out Of Life – Splendid Events

Pamela Fulton Broadus and her daughter Lauren of Splendid Events, LLC.
It all began with her dream of planning beautiful events. Now Pamela Fulton Broadus runs a full-service event planning company that she started with her siblings. Pamela, who had spent many years in the corporate world, was about to give up on her dream when she received a lucky break from a friend who was on the Kentucky Derby Festival Committee and knew one of the event planners.
“My friend said, ‘I contacted her and she’s agreed to meet with you.’” Pamela’s dream was about to become real.
That contact brought about various introductions to established event planners in Louisville. In 2010, she took a leap of faith and held a kick-off party at the Sawyer Hayes Community Center.
“We did this amazing showcase,” Pamela remembers. “I put out a press release, plus I just started contacting places, telling them that we were a new event company [called Splendid Events] and we’d love to have you participate and bring your services — and they came.”
Participants included a valet parking company, The Louisville Chocolate Fountain, Ladyfingers Catering, John Conti Coffee, Chick-fil-a, and Musselman Hotels. “It was just a fabulous event,” Pamela says. “We had about 200 people show up. It gives me chills even now to think about it. I had no clue, really, what I was doing. God blessed it.”
She brought her daughter Lauren Broadus on with the company after she graduated from college. “I moved back here in the summer of 2012 and began working for the company. It just blossomed. At first we were doing primarily weddings, but then it grew into doing more with the non-profit sector.” As the company grew, Pamela utilized help from her older daughter Candice, siblings, cousins, and other relatives.
Today they work with corporate events and charitable organizations producing meetings, galas, and balls, but they’re happy to help plan weddings as well. Some of the events they’ve produced include The Denim & Diamonds Gala Celebration for the Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana, the Brain Walk for BIAK (Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky), and the Butterfly Ball for the Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve.
Although they work long days and nights, both mother and daughter love what they’re doing. “I always knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur,” Lauren says. “I am living my dream. I’m in my 20s, and I get to do so much at such a young age. We’ve met so many people in this industry and have been able to discover things we wouldn’t be able to if we were working a typical 9 to 5 job.”
Making your dreams come true can take many years, but when that dream becomes a reality, it’s so very rewarding. Pamela and her daughter Lauren both know what it’s like to work toward a goal and how wonderful it feels when your vision becomes your whole life.
How to make your guests feel special at a party:
• Make your guests feel welcome, greet them with a smile, and let them know how much you appreciate their attendance.
• If guests don’t know each other, take the time to introduce them to each other.
• When an event is supposed to start, make sure it starts on time. Don’t rush around last minute to get your home, food, or drinks ready.
• If the party is for a guest of honor, make the event personal. For a milestone birthday party, put out pictures of the person celebrating his or her party. Bring out her favorite food and drinks.
P.S. Why not try a themed tea party?