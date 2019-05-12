Making an Event Out Of Life – Splendid Events

That contact brought about various introductions to established event planners in Louisville. In 2010, she took a leap of faith and held a kick-off party at the Sawyer Hayes Community Center.

“We did this amazing showcase,” Pamela remembers. “I put out a press release, plus I just started contacting places, telling them that we were a new event company [called Splendid Events] and we’d love to have you participate and bring your services — and they came.”

Participants included a valet parking company, The Louisville Chocolate Fountain, Ladyfingers Catering, John Conti Coffee, Chick-fil-a, and Musselman Hotels. “It was just a fabulous event,” Pamela says. “We had about 200 people show up. It gives me chills even now to think about it. I had no clue, really, what I was doing. God blessed it.”

She brought her daughter Lauren Broadus on with the company after she graduated from college. “I moved back here in the summer of 2012 and began working for the company. It just blossomed. At first we were doing primarily weddings, but then it grew into doing more with the non-profit sector.” As the company grew, Pamela utilized help from her older daughter Candice, siblings, cousins, and other relatives.

Today they work with corporate events and charitable organizations producing meetings, galas, and balls, but they’re happy to help plan weddings as well. Some of the events they’ve produced include The Denim & Diamonds Gala Celebration for the Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana, the Brain Walk for BIAK (Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky), and the Butterfly Ball for the Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve.