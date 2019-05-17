Lunch Plus Fun – Con Huevos and Angel’s Envy

The Lunch
At Con Huevos, you can select a 3-taco plate, ranging from flank steak to pork to chicken to chorizo.
Nothing screams Louisville like delicious food. Con Huevos, located on Frankfort Avenue, is a great place to start your next Lunch + Fun date. Stop in for a delicious meal while overlooking historic Frankfort Avenue. You won’t be disappointed with the views or the flavor.
Con Huevos serves a lunch menu full of tasty tacos, sandwiches, and sweets. For $11.99, choose three of its mouth-watering tacos, or indulge in one of its sandwiches like the delicious Cubano — slow roasted pork, chorizo, arugula, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeno aioli, Oaxaca cheese, served with a side of jalapeno potatoes.
I personally enjoy the Torta Veggie Sandwich — roasted veggies, arugula, jalapeno aioli, Oaxaca cheese, served with a side of jalapeno potatoes. For a light dessert, top it off with the Yogurt Con Fruta — homemade granola mexicana, yogurt, fresh fruit, and agave syrup. The flavors are so fresh and authentic!
A great vegetarian option at Con Huevos is the veggie torta.
Con Huevos
2339 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
Monday-Friday 7:30am-2pm
Saturday-Sunday 8am-2:30pm
Con Huevos has a variety of drink options, ranging from their iced cubano coffee to fresh squeezed juice of the day.
The Fun
Angel’s Envy Distillery Tour
500 E Main St
Louisville, KY 40202
Monday 10am-5pm
Tuesday CLOSED
Wednesday-Saturday 10am-5pm
Sunday 1pm-5pm
➤ The tour offers a look at a fully operational urban distillery, where you can observe the distillation process. The tour ends with a visit to The Tasting Room.
From Con Huevos, travel approximately 2.5 miles to the Angel’s Envy Distillery on East Main Street. Distillery tours are by reservation only, so make sure you book in advance via its website.
For $20 per person, a one-hour guided tour will take you through the entire distilling process — from beginning steps to the finished product. Experience the distillery first-hand, and even enjoy a complimentary tasting at the end of the tour. Come get a taste (quite literally) of the true essence of Derby time in Kentucky!
