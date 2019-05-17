Lunch Plus Fun – Con Huevos and Angel’s Envy

From Con Huevos, travel approximately 2.5 miles to the Angel’s Envy Distillery on East Main Street. Distillery tours are by reservation only, so make sure you book in advance via its website.

For $20 per person, a one-hour guided tour will take you through the entire distilling process — from beginning steps to the finished product. Experience the distillery first-hand, and even enjoy a complimentary tasting at the end of the tour. Come get a taste (quite literally) of the true essence of Derby time in Kentucky!

P.S. Exotic meals and summer desserts.