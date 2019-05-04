Leading with Confidence

Lauren Scarborough has used her Dad’s advice as the foundation for building a satisfying career. “[He says] ‘you can’t get what you don’t ask for,’ and that is something that has always pushed me toward my goals,” Lauren says. As dealer account executive for GM Financial, Lauren has been responsible for managing 21 GM auto dealerships in the Louisville and Southern Indiana area for the past five years. Lauren carries a heavy workload in a male dominated industry which includes: training and development of dealership staff, approving monthly finance programs for dealers and their customers, and creating marketing programs. Lauren is the mother of a 2-year-old daughter and 9-year-old step-daughter.

