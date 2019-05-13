It’s Time to Nominate a Way to Go Woman!

“As a pediatric speech language pathologist, I provide speech therapy home visits for toddlers who have language delays,” says Adrienne Patterson, 2018 Way to Go Woman winner
“My first supervisor, Diego Miron, had a quote on his desk that I still try to live by every day: ‘Never become so busy trying to make a living that you forget to make a life.’ And that’s exactly what my career change enabled me to do,” says Kelly Bowles, 2018 Way to Go Woman winner
Do you know a woman under 40 who knows how to take control and get things done without hesitation? If she is setting the tone for progress in the community, we want you to nominate for our annual Way to Go Woman award in the Leadership category. We will be selecting a winner for each of these categories, and they’ll be featured in the September issue of Today’s Woman magazine.
DEADLINE: June 13.