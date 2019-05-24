How India Changed Her Focus

necessities, and only splurged on things that mattered most to them — on the things that yielded the highest return of joy and greatest sense of purpose: art, religion, and color.

“I was impressed with the resourcefulness of the villagers. They used discarded coconut husks and palm leaves as textiles and recycled silk saris into canvas. There seemed to be an obsession with the West, and though they’ve repurposed traditional items, plastic didn’t make the cut. You can see the influence of the West everywhere: it’s in the trash.”

The paradox of trash and beauty, of spirituality and the everyday, is what most stuck with Chelsea on her adventure of a lifetime. It is what has inspired her to put aside her perfectionism in order to express her creativity and find the sacred throughout her typical day.