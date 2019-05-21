Fond of Louisville: Why We Love Benedictine

Allow me to tell you why Jennie Carter Benedict, who was born in 1860 in Harrods Creek, Kentucky, should be a household name.

Wishing to prove what a woman is capable of in business, Jennie opted in 1893 to have a kitchen constructed in the backyard of her parents’ home on Third Street. Promising to compensate the builder when she could, Jennie focused on joyfully baking fruit cakes. They were so delicious that she received more orders than she could handle and was able to pay for her kitchen in full within six months!

Jennie’s first store opened at 412 S. Fourth St. with the help of investors. Two years later, she published the first edition of The Blue Ribbon Cookbook. In 1911, Benedict’s Restaurant opened at 554 South Fourth Street with 65 employees to operate both the restaurant and catering service. It was here that Jennie invented Benedictine as a sandwich spread for tea service.

Over the course of the next 14 years, Jennie created a culinary empire that spanned several states and influenced the palates of Louisville citizens so greatly that many of the flavors and dishes we enjoy today can be directly traced back to her.

In 1925, she sold her business for $50,000. Once retired, she moved to a home she called “Dream Acre” on a bluff overlooking the Ohio River near Mellwood Avenue. She spent the next three years focusing on philanthropic work and wrote an autobiography entitled The Road to Dream Acre. (Find it at the Louisville Free Public Library.)

As you celebrate Derby and Mother’s Day, I hope you will remember this remarkable lady, share her story, and be inspired by her life, which was filled with joy, commitment, and compassion. I wish you satisfying work, genuine love, lots of fun, and a tea party with Benedictine finger sandwiches!