Enjoy the Perfect Mother’s Day Outing
Consider ordering this salad of Red Grapefruit and Avocado, Marcona Almonds, Feta Cheese, and Mixed Greens with Red Wine Shallot Vinaigrette. Photos by Melissa Donald.
The Lunch
Blue Dog Bakery & Café
2868 Frankfort Avenue
Louisville, KY 40206
Tuesday-Saturday 11am-2pm
So quaint, so cozy, so delicious. Blue Dog Bakery & Café, located on Frankfort Avenue, is your next perfect lunch hangout. Its lunch menu, served from 11am-2pm, is light, but chocked full of flavor.
Blue Dog Bakery & Café lunch fare includes this Saltimbocca sandwich.
Blue Dog Bakery & Café offers brunch and lunch fare, both sweet and savory.
You can take Mom for brunch at Blue Dog Bakery & Café, or save room after lunch for a fresh-baked sweet treat.
Blue Dog Bakery & Café offers homemade breads for sale daily in their bakery.
The Fun
A Therapeutic Touch
3640 Brownsboro Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Monday-Tuesday 10am-6pm
Wednesday-Thursday 10am-8pm
Friday 10am-7pm
Saturday 9am-6pm
Sunday 12pm-5pm
After wrapping up lunch at Blue Dog Bakery, take a quick road trip (less than 2 miles) to A Therapeutic Touch for a one-hour deep-tissue massage. At A Therapeutic Touch, each massage is customized at the time of treatment. Are you stressed? Or just need a way to relax and restore? Let your fun be found in rejuvenation.
After lunch and dessert, enjoy some relaxation with Mom at A Therapeutic Touch.