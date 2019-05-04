Embracing Her (Crazy) Life

Amanda McWhirter has dealt with some tough situations: she was born with a congenital heart defect, has had several open heart surgeries and uses a pacemaker. Then in 2014 — five weeks after getting married — her husband Evan was diagnosed with Leukemia. He is now cancer free. “Walking with him through this fight made me so incredibly thankful for every moment I spend with him as well as my friends and family. Now that I am a mom, I try to embrace life no matter how crazy it gets,” she says. For nine years, Amanda traveled to Haiti to provide medical aid for women and orphans and says her “faith in Jesus Christ gives [her] a supernatural strength that nothing else in this world can give.”

