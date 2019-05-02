Don’t Hide Your Greatness
“Spring is the best life coach: It gives you all the energy you want,
all the positive thoughts you wish, and all the boldness you need!”
— Mehmet Murat ildan, author
Love is wearing (left): Yellow Dress, $1,290, available at Rodes For Him | For Her, 502.753.7633; Earrings, $32, available at House of K Boutique, houseofkboutique.com; Hat by The Hat Doctor by ilana Kogan, $170, etsy.com/shop/thehatdoctor; Shoes, her own. Joy is wearing (right): Lavender Dress, $398, available at Rodes For Him | For Her, 502.753.7633; Earrings, $36, available at House of K Boutique, houseofkboutique.com; Hat by Rebecca’s Hats, Veils, and Accessories, $175, Facebook.com/RebeccasHats. Faith is wearing (front): Purple Jumpsuit, $695, available at Rodes For Him | For Her, 502.753.7633; Earrings, $28, available at House of K Boutique, houseofkboutique.com; Hat by Gloriela’s, $209, mhforsee@bardstown.com; Shoes, her own.
Styling by Aubrey Argabright, art direction by Jill Cobb and Aubrey Argabright, hair/makeup by Rick Bancroft.
Don’t hide your greatness. It’s time to break through the barriers and let your true gifts be seen. Sisters Joy, Faith, and Love Yascone
show you how it’s done.
Love is wearing: Dress, $398, Necklace, $1,795 both available at Rodes For Him | For Her, 502.753.7633; Shoes, her own; Earrings, $22 available at House of K Boutique, houseofkboutique.com; Hat by Attitudes by Angie, $675, attitudesbyangie.com.
Eliminating cultural barriers is a priority for Love Yascone, who is a board member of the Asia Institute-Crane House and event co-chair of Lunar New Year Dinner — its largest fundraising event. “Cultural barriers are to me and my family unnecessary…respect and love break down cultural barriers as long as the culture does not depend on superiority,” she says.
Joy is wearing: Dress, $89 available at Dillards, dillards.com; Raincoat, $375, Purse, $285, both available at Rodes For Him | For Her, 502.753.7633; Shoes, her own; Earrings, $26 available at House of K Boutique, houseofkboutique.com; Hat by Christine A. Moore Millinery, $620, available at Rodes For Him | For Her.
Joy Yascone says timing is the key to being your best. Her book, The Power of Divine Timing 2019, is “an annual astrological guide and method that teaches readers to nurture the correct source at the correct time to create desired results.” She adds, “It is my goal to give readers hope to manifest their dreams and overcome perceived barriers utilizing divine timing.”
Faith is wearing: Dress, $550, Purse, $235, Necklace $1,915, all available at Rodes For Him | For Her, 502.753.7633; Shoes, her own; Earrings, $32 available at House of K Boutique, houseofkboutique.com; Hat by Kenzie Kapp LLC, $350, kenziekapp.com.
Faith Yascone is COO of the family business, Yascone Enterprises, specializing in event locations and co-owner of the Frankfort Avenue Coachhouse. She has been featured in films, national commercials, and is the fashion chair of Louisville Bespoke. “Breaking through barriers sometimes goes unseen until you are well beyond where you thought you could be. I believe gratitude for the path that leads you forward is very important,” she says.
