Don’t Get Caught in a Scam Storm

“I should have known better,” Rosalie says. “The minute I started talking to him, it felt wrong, like a bad idea, but that water scared me. He said he’d come right away, so I agreed.”

He did, in fact, come right away, and he did confirm the issue as being a faulty sump pump. Although he was able to make the old pump work well enough to clear the water from the basement, the verdict was that a new one was in order. He would go purchase the replacement and come back to install it, but first she would need to pay him up front for the job. When she offered to write a check, he declined saying he would only accept cash.

I knew I shouldn’t. I didn’t know what to do at that point,” Rosalie says. “He seemed like a nice man, and he did come right away. I didn’t want to not trust him.” Reluctantly, she paid him and he left.

“Thirty minutes later, he returned with a box,” Rosalie says. “He went down to the basement and I went back into the living room. A short time later, he came up, said he was finished and left. Later on that night,” she continues, “I went down to check the basement. It was dry, but there was no new pump. It was the same old one. He hadn’t done a single thing!”

Not only did the man take her cash and not do the work; he also stole several unopened vintage bottles of liquor that belonged to her deceased husband. Rosalie never reported it, nor did she tell her friends for quite a while. “It was my fault for being so stupid. I should have known better.”