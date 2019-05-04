Determination Brings Success

Ashley Wyss, who works as a veterinary technician at Equine Services in Simpsonville and Ridgeview Animal Clinic in New Albany, accomplished an incredible feat: she and her horse Bo have been competing in barrel races for seven years but in 2018, Bo lost his eyesight. Everyone assumed his racing days were over, but Ashley had another idea. Despite his blindness, she re-trained him to run in the races, and is seeing the results of her tenacity. The pair won a local barrel race and placed top five in the 2nd division at the national level. “This year I would like to focus more on the rodeo atmosphere which means more noise, more distractions, more things to go wrong, but I have no doubt in my mind that he can do great with it,” she says.

