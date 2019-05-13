Customize a Playset to Get Your Kids Outside

The lure of social media, video games, and other tech gadgets can make social interaction and outdoor play secondary for kids, but if you want to break the spell — at least temporarily — look no further than your backyard. Jakob Taylor, owner of Bluegrass Backyards, sells, assembles, and installs outdoor play equipment for residential and commercial use.

Swing Kingdom, one of three product lines the company sells, is a premium maintenance-free vinyl playset that can be customized to fit a family’s needs. Parents can view a 3D rendering of a playset on the company’s website and can add or remove features. Or they can create their own playset from scratch. The practicality of the playset, Jakob says, is another benefit that adds to its value and prevents parents from overspending. “Since everything is custom-built to order, you can start with a small set and add to it as your child grows or as your budget grows,” he says.