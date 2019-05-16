Small Wedding is a Perfect Fit

A small wedding of 31 guests for this couple was just the perfect fit. Bride Alli (Koopman) Wheatley says, “Do research on your own and not just use wedding vendor sites. Tons of smaller, local businesses will do flowers, dress alterations, photos, etc. for cheaper.”

Her best planning tip is “don’t doubt the things you like. If you think you want it on your day, then do it your way!”