Celebrations

Newlyweds Alli and Logan Wheatley.
A small wedding of 31 guests for this couple was just the perfect fit. Bride Alli (Koopman) Wheatley says, “Do research on your own and not just use wedding vendor sites. Tons of smaller, local businesses will do flowers, dress alterations, photos, etc. for cheaper.”
Her best planning tip is “don’t doubt the things you like. If you think you want it on your day, then do it your way!”
Alli and her groom, Logan Wheatley, were married last fall at Duncan Memorial Chapel in Crestwood, Kentucky. A reception followed at NABC Bank Street Brewhouse, featuring an outdoor/party area, taco bar, and local beer. Alli’s favorite moment was “walking around the corner to my first look and seeing my hunk standing there in his tux.” Alli and her maid of honor created the décor for the entryway to the reception and ceremony. Her dress was bought online and alterations were done by Beautiful Bustles. “It was simple. It fit the small wedding and still made me feel like a full-on bride.”
Advice to other brides? “Your wedding doesn’t have to have all of the traditions and all of the hip styles/décor, to be special to you,” Alli says.
➤ The ceremony music was put on by a violinist and cellist from the University of Louisville.
Wedding Style: Casual, light, fun
Color Palette: Wildflowers
Must Haves: Doggy tux, good
tacos, good beer
Ceremony Site: Duncan Memorial Chapel in Crestwood
Reception Site: NABC Bank Street Brewhouse
Photographer: Photo Lulu, Trina Whalin
Flowers: Buds in Bloom
Dress: Lulus.com
Catering/Food & Drinks: NABC Bank Street Brewhouse
Bride & Groom Cake: Cakes by Lisa
Dessert cookies: Atlantic No 5
Reception Music: Spotify
Décor: DIY
Rings: Shane Co & St Matthews Jewelers
Stationery: Etsy, Papernpeonies
Makeup/Hair: Kenzie Reinhart
Honeymoon: Portugal
The Bridal Party at New Albanian Brewing Company Bank Street Brewhouse for their reception.