Bringing spring into your food makes for an infusion to involve all your senses. Today’s Woman took some local, spring produce into the kitchen to prepare menu ideas for your gathering.

Derby Ham Sliders

Take your sandwiches to a new Derby level with these ham sliders with a touch of bourbon and lemon.

Ingredients:

1 lb pound thinly sliced, deli ham, such as Boar’s Head Sweet Slice Ham

Mild Banana Peppers

Tomatoes

Bibb or Romaine lettuce

Pull-apart rolls, such as Hawaiian Sweet Rolls (shown here) or special order Brioche pull-apart Buns from your local Breadworks bakery

Additional ingredients for the Mustard Bourbon Glaze:

¼ c bourbon (We used Bulleit Bourbon)

2 Tbsp maple syrup

1 Tbsp deli mustard

1 Tbsp fresh squeezed

lemon juice

Place all ingredients except the lemon juice in a saucepan and simmer for about 5 minutes or until sauce thickens. Remove from heat and set in bowl to cool. Stir in the lemon juice, and place in a squeeze bottle or small serving bowl.

Additional ingredients for the Lemon Dill Aioli:

⅓ c mayo

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

¼ tsp dill weed

Pinch salt

Whisk ingredients together in a bowl until well incorporated. Best refrigerated overnight, but not necessary.

Assemble:

Cut bread in half and place a generous amount of aioli on the inside top of the roll. Arrange lettuce at the top and bottom of the sandwich, alternate the meat and vegetables placing the mustard bourbon sauce in the middle of the sandwich.

Local Products Used: Breadworks Brioche Party Buns, produced in Louisville, KY, order these pull-apart buns at least two days ahead. ($5.85/pkg of 12). Bulleit Bourbon, produced in Louisville, KY.