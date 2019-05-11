Contain the Floral Explosion

Keep your water clear and your blooms fresh. Look around —

we used some different shape vases and some everyday glassware, such as sundae glasses.

Try some different options, because the

size of the top of your vessel can make the

arrangements easier or harder.

• Clean your glass container before

adding anything.

• Change water daily or every other day.

• No foliage under water line.

• For woody branches, crush the cut end

with a hammer or cut into them to help

the branches take up water.

• Try different options — and different

heights. There is no one right way.

•If you think it looks good — it looks good.