Being Authentic Online

Louisville’s blogger scene is saturated with niche style blogs, but for Emily Ho, Authentically Emmie is much more than a simple web journal. A plus-size woman who writes about body positivity, plus-size fashion, and life in general, Emily is also a marketer, newlywed, and philanthropist with a passion for authenticity.

“I started blogging 10 years ago about health and fitness because I was auditioning for the Biggest Loser, and I wanted to have this platform. I didn’t make it to the show, but I started writing about what I was going through at that point. I am in recovery for binge eating, which brought about anxiety and depression. I talk a lot about those things and body image.”

It wasn’t until Emily found herself on a self-love path that she started to feel at peace within her own skin. Anytime she starts to feel too vulnerable with the content she shares she has to make herself remember the “why” of what she’s doing. “I have to remember that I’m not in this to be a paid blogger nor grow a following — that isn’t why I blog. I’ve never been a great journaler, but I do love to write about what I’m going through. It’s a wonderful connection to know your story and thoughts resonate with others.”