A Changed View of Adversity

After she raised her children, Cheri Simms moved to Tanzania for three months to be a teacher in a small Maasai orphanage. She says the experience had a profound impact on her view of adversity. “Living in [Tanzania] not only gives one perspective as you see how happy, even joyful, people can be despite the difficulties and obstacles, but also just the sense of accomplishment that I could live with less, adapt to a different culture, and find there is so much in this world by letting go and rally up the courage to ‘do it’!,” she says. When Cheri returned, she became a realtor with W*R Realtors and competes in regional ballroom competitions.

Extra tidbit: Being emotionally strong when you aren’t sure you can.