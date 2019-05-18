At Home in Kentucky

A modern farmhouse was built around log cabins for the Inn at Spring Run Farm.
Inside the beautifully restored Inn at Spring Run Farm, history literally lines the walls of this bed and breakfast located on Covered Bridge Road in Prospect, Kentucky. Along the stairwell, the original exposed exterior walls boast their durability with hand-hewn logs. You can see the hatch marks of the original builders’ axes, the gable roof, and clappart siding. It is a lesson in Kentucky history, in building things that last, and in preserving the family homestead for generations to come.
In the 1700s this property was given as a land grant from Patrick Henry. Later that century two dogtrot log cabins were built side by side on the property, and in the early 1950s Susan Harris Perrellis’
father, William Temple Lewis, Jr., inherited the land from his aunt. He and his wife Mary built a modern farmhouse that completely encapsulated the two cabins, creating the Spring Run House. Susan and her sister Laurie were raised there where they helped run the farm. Susan was particularly attached to the land as she helped her father build and run their horse-boarding business on the property.
Time passed but Susan remained on the farm her entire life. She bought the neighboring house on the land from her grandmother and raised her two children there while the Spring Run House was used as rental property. Her life’s work has been to board and train dressage horses, and she is a certified dressage instructor. Currently, 60 horses reside on the property that can now be used as a family’s retreat space.
A look inside the kitchen and dining area of the Inn at Spring Run.
In 2016, Susan began renovating the property with help from her family and Jeff Perellis. Jeff and Susan were friends as teenagers, so he was no stranger to the farm’s heritage and splendor. They had recently begun dating and to bring Jeff’s dream of 20 years to fruition—to own and operate a bed and breakfast—they decided to restore the original cabins inside the home and convert it into a slice of Kentucky history they could share with guests.
“My sister and I grew up here, and we wanted to keep it in the family as a place to get together for family reunions,” Susan says. “This place is the roots of our family. My son was married here; this farm ties us together. It is even the place that brought Jeff and I together later in life (the couple recently married this past Thanksgiving in a ceremony at the Inn). The family was supportive of Jeff’s dream and helped us every step of the way. My nephew was the architect, my niece and sister were the interior designers, Jeff has a background in real estate, so he became our contractor. I want people to enjoy this farm because it brings me such joy.”
“It was a complete family affair,” Susan says as she points to the original fireplace flanked with iron horse heads. The original cooking arm hovers over lit candles taking me back in time. Most of the antique furniture throughout the home was donated by friends and family or foraged from local peddlers malls.
The demolition entailed stripping the covered walls of layers of plaster and wallpaper down to the original logs, pulling up her father’s green carpet to reveal the original ash floors, reconfiguring the stairwell, adding bathrooms and two bedrooms to round out of the five bedroom, four bathroom bed and breakfast. From the modern kitchen on the main floor, guests are served a traditional Kentucky breakfast each morning. Jeff had a long history in the Louisville restaurant scene — he was the head chef of The Fig Tree in the 1970s — so he relishes in the gastronomy and hospitality that the Inn provides. “The best thing for me is when strangers eat breakfast together and become friends,” Jeff says.
The sunroom allows visitors to see the grounds.
In the sunroom, formerly a screened-in porch, the original foundation logs, flat on one side to hold up the flooring, have been repurposed as ceiling beams. On the wall hang two pictures: the house in the 1920s when it belonged to Susan’s aunt and in 1950, after Susan’s father’s renovation. The multigenerational care is palpable inside the Inn. Each room is simple and purely Kentucky: an antique dough chest becomes a coffee table, cedar chests sit at the foot of all five beds, barn doors and antique oxen yokes adorn the bathrooms.
“We want people here to feel the Kentucky experience. You stay here on an actual working horse farm,” Susan and Jeff note. Living Beautifully to Susan and Jeff means celebrating their Kentucky heritage with others. As their mission proclaims, “We strive to offer you a taste of all things great about Kentucky: history, culture, horses, food and bourbon.”
P.S. Snuggle up in a bourbon-themed bed and breakfast.