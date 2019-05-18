At Home in Kentucky

In 2016, Susan began renovating the property with help from her family and Jeff Perellis. Jeff and Susan were friends as teenagers, so he was no stranger to the farm’s heritage and splendor. They had recently begun dating and to bring Jeff’s dream of 20 years to fruition—to own and operate a bed and breakfast—they decided to restore the original cabins inside the home and convert it into a slice of Kentucky history they could share with guests.

“My sister and I grew up here, and we wanted to keep it in the family as a place to get together for family reunions,” Susan says. “This place is the roots of our family. My son was married here; this farm ties us together. It is even the place that brought Jeff and I together later in life (the couple recently married this past Thanksgiving in a ceremony at the Inn). The family was supportive of Jeff’s dream and helped us every step of the way. My nephew was the architect, my niece and sister were the interior designers, Jeff has a background in real estate, so he became our contractor. I want people to enjoy this farm because it brings me such joy.”