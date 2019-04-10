Win Two Tickets to WineFest
Get in the Derby spirit by enjoying some great wines from right here in Kentuckiana! Did you know that there are over 66 wineries located here in Kentucky and nearly 30 in Indiana? The Kentucky Derby Festival WineFest event is your chance to learn more about them, and sample some great wines at a comfortable venue.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive two (2) tickets for WineFest on Tuesday, April 30 (5-9 pm) and one winner will receive two (2) tickets for WineFest on Wednesday, May 1 (5-9 pm). WineFest will be held on the Belvedere at Waterfront Park. *Winner must be 21 years or older.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, April 16 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
