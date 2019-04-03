Win Tickets for Derby Divas
Be a Derby Diva and join the fun! Enter to win two tickets for this special night of shopping, fun, and friendship to benefit Norton Cancer Institute Breast Health Program. Proceeds help fund mammograms for under-served women in our community.
Derby Divas
Thursday, April 18 | 6:30 – 9p.m.
In memory of Shantel Lanerie
Fashion | Food | Wine | Cocktails
One winner will receive two tickets to Derby Divas at Rodes For Him and For Her, 4938 Brownsboro Road.
You have until Tuesday, April 9 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
