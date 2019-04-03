Win a Massage and Relax
It’s not too early to think about Mother’s Day … win a massage to pamper your mom (or yourself)! Massage offers a drug-free, non-invasive and humanistic approach to wellness based on the body’s natural ability to heal itself. Take the time to relax and reduce your stress or make it possible for your mom to do the same.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive a 100-minute massages at Elements Massage, 13303 Shelbyville Rd, #102. No expiration date, valid at Middletown location only. Pick up in studio with valid ID.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, April 9 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here for Official Rules.
sure would love to win this