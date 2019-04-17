Win 4 VIP Tickets to the Pegasus Parade
Enter to win four VIP tickets and a parking pass for the 2019 Pegasus Parade. The parade will march down Broadway on Thursday, May 2. This family-friendly annual event showcases some of the nation’s finest marching bands and equestrian units, along with inflatable characters and colorful floats.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive four VIP tickets for the 2019 Pegasus Parade on May 2. VIP seating includes a premium viewing location in media zone, a parade parking pass, and complimentary sodas and water. Tickets must be picked up at the Today’s Woman office.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, April 23 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here for Official Rules.