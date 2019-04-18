What To Do This Weekend
Check out these highlights from this weekend’s Kentucky Derby Festival events:
• Enjoy Bourbon specialty drinks at the newest Kentucky Derby Festival event, BourbonVille.
• Take the kids to the Horseshoe Foundation FamFest, featuring a hot air balloon, inflatables, mini golf and bed races, face painting, and more.
• Cheer for your favorites at the Stock Yards Bank $1 Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Contest.℠
Head to Iroquois Park for the Louisville Earth Walk to support the vision of a city where everyone, in every neighborhood, has safe and clean water, air, and soil.
Hop over to the Louisville Zoo for an EGGstravaganza of an egg hunt for children ages 11 and younger. Arrive a little early and enjoy the zoo’s Easter Brunch before the hunt. Or check out the 27th Annual Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade.
Stop by the Speed Art Museum on Friday for After Hours at the Speed, when the museum is open to guests until 10 pm and will feature an eclectic mix of music and performances, cash bars, and specialized menus.
