What To Do This Weekend
Thunder Over Louisville festivities begin at 11am at Waterfront Park and surrounding areas. Be near the river to experience one of the nation’s top air shows and one of the largest annual fireworks shows in the country. (Thunder photo credit: Jonathan Roberts)
Saturday kicks off Give A Day of Service, a week of volunteer activities around the city. Mayor Fischer urges citizens, businesses, and civic groups to join in and volunteer in multiple service projects planned in the community.
This spring Kentucky Shakespeare continues its free, family friendly performances in area parks with its Shakespeare In The Parks Tour through May 25, featuring a new 90-minte production of Macbeth.
Purchase 8″ x 8″ artworks from among more than 200 donated by anonymous creators at Louisville Visual Art’s 6th annual art[squared] exhibition and sale at the LVA Gallery. Once a piece is sold, it is taken off the wall and the artist’s name is revealed. Proceeds from art[squared support Children’s Fine Art Classes (CFAC).
When the Big, Bad Wolf takes the stand in Piggsylvania’s Trial of the Century, will he get a fair trial in piggy court? Bring the kids to The True Story of the Three Little Pigs and find out in the closing weekend of StageOne’s musical adaptation of the popular children’s book.
Take in a night full of shopping, spring fashions, and more at the third annual Derby Fashion Show at Work the Metal. Tickets to the show are sold out, but you can still come and enjoy the food and drink and watch a live stream of the show on multiple screens. A portion of the ticket sales for the Fashion Show will be donated to Scarlet’s Bakery.
0 Comments