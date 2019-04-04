What To Do This Weekend

LOOK AHEAD: Sample some of Louisville’s best dishes at the Taste of Derby Festival Tuesday, April 9. Next Friday, April 12, is the official corporate kick-off of the 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival with the They’re Off!® Luncheon at the Galt House East. And if you haven’t yet, make plans to find your spot to watch the air show and the fireworks extravaganza that is Thunder Over Louisville, gracing the skies Saturday, April 13.