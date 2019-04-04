What To Do This Weekend
Peruse over 500 hat samples for sale, all priced $75 or less, at the Kentucky Derby Museum’s Big Brims & Fancy Trims 2019 Annual Hat Sample Sale this evening. Today’s Media is a proud media sponsor of this event.
Experience an evening of dinner, dancing, and live entertainment at The Fillies Derby Ball, complete with a red carpet and opportunity to meet Monte Durham from TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress.
Bring a gently used or new Derby Hat and participate in the Derby Hat Exchange, hosted by Dress for Success Louisville. There will be food, drinks, and a silent auction with Derby Hats and other fun Derby-related items up for grabs as well. All proceeds directly benefit Dress for Success Louisville programs.
Seven premier mansions and museums with supreme art and antique collections will be included in the second annual Old Louisville Mansions Tour, featuring some of the greatest architecture on Third and Fourth streets in Old Louisville.
Have the chance to be a contestant on Double Dare Live at the Louisville Palace. Participants must be 10 years or older to be eligible to compete.
LOOK AHEAD: Sample some of Louisville’s best dishes at the Taste of Derby Festival Tuesday, April 9. Next Friday, April 12, is the official corporate kick-off of the 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival with the They’re Off!® Luncheon at the Galt House East. And if you haven’t yet, make plans to find your spot to watch the air show and the fireworks extravaganza that is Thunder Over Louisville, gracing the skies Saturday, April 13.
