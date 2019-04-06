Three Shows to Buy Tickets for This Month
An Evening of Soul with Charlie Wilson and Patti LaBelle with special guest El DeBarge
Before launching his solo career in 2000, Charlie Wilson racked up a string of hits in the late ‘70s and ‘80s as front man with The Gap Band. The pioneering R&B/funk group charted such classics as Outstanding, Yearning for Your Love, Burn Rubber on Me, You Dropped a Bomb on Me and Early in the Morning. Some people might say that after notching 11 No. 1 singles, 11 Grammy Award nominations, and a New York Times best-selling memoir, Wilson could slow down…although he claims, “I’ve been in this game for many years. I’ve had some big hit records and sold a lot of records. But I need to still show people that I’m in it.”
Grammy Award-winning singer, Patti LaBelle’s name has become synonymous with grace, style, and class. Her effortless ability to belt out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards, and spiritual sonnets has created the unique platform of versatility for which she is celebrated. The Philadelphia-born entertainer created her first hit in 1962 as the lead singer of The Bluebells, before going on to receive worldwide acclaim with the trailblazing, genre-bending all-female trio, Labelle. Since going solo in 1970, LaBelle has fortified herself as an icon in the music industry. Her diverse achievements as an entertainer, businesswoman, and author have garnered her numerous honors including Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, New York Times bestseller, and the 2016 Marian Anderson Award.
Multiple Grammy Award nominee, El DeBarge started his career as the lead singer of the family group DeBarge and later as a solo artist. El DeBarge helped to define the soulful R&B sound of the 1980s and ‘90s. Long known for his signature high tenor register and strong falsetto, his is the voice behind hits like Time Will Reveal, All This Love, Love Always, and his signature tune, Rhythm of the Night.
WHEN: April 6 @ 8pm
WHERE: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza
TICKETS: $42.50 – $125
CONTACT: Ticketmaster
Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical Experience
The Kentucky Center
Based on the French novel, Les Liaisons dangereuses, and the classic cult 1988 film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillipe, and Sarah Michelle Geller, Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical Experience pulls you into the manipulative world of Manhattan’s most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil.
Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster’s daughter, Annette Hargrove. As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl – and anyone who gets in their way – they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation and the cruelest game of all – love.
This new musical features throwback hits by artists like Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, REM, *NSYNC and Britney Spears.
WHEN: April 18 @ 7:30pm
WHERE: Brown Theatre, 315 West Broadway
TICKETS: start @ $35
CONTACT: At kentuckycenter.org/presents, by phone 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru). Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.
*Recommended ages 13+
Storm Large: Love, Lust + Rock-n-Roll
From Cole Porter and Frank Sinatra to Led Zeppelin and Queen, Storm Large’s concerts have been described as “a pulse tribute to Love, Lust + Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Her set lists include such hits as I’ve Got You Under My Skin, The Lady Is a Tramp, Kashmir, and Somebody to Love. The Southborough, Massachusetts native is most widely known for her 2006 appearances as a contestant on the CBS television series Rock Star: Supernova, before being eliminated in the last show before the season finale.
Bob Bernhardt conducts The Louisville Orchestra.
“Highlights were many during the show. Her rendition of Cole Porter’s Under My Skin showcased her powerful vocals and attention to the lyrics. She took a few unique chances melodically, but she manages to keep the song fresh.” -AXS (January 2017)
WHEN: April 20 @ 8pm
WHERE: The Kentucky Center, 502 W. Main St.
CONTACT: At kentuckycenter.org/presents, by phone 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru). Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.
