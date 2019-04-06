Three Shows to Buy Tickets for This Month

An Evening of Soul with Charlie Wilson and Patti LaBelle with special guest El DeBarge

KFC Yum! Center

Before launching his solo career in 2000, Charlie Wilson racked up a string of hits in the late ‘70s and ‘80s as front man with The Gap Band. The pioneering R&B/funk group charted such classics as Outstanding, Yearning for Your Love, Burn Rubber on Me, You Dropped a Bomb on Me and Early in the Morning. Some people might say that after notching 11 No. 1 singles, 11 Grammy Award nominations, and a New York Times best-selling memoir, Wilson could slow down…although he claims, “I’ve been in this game for many years. I’ve had some big hit records and sold a lot of records. But I need to still show people that I’m in it.”

Grammy Award-winning singer, Patti LaBelle’s name has become synonymous with grace, style, and class. Her effortless ability to belt out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards, and spiritual sonnets has created the unique platform of versatility for which she is celebrated. The Philadelphia-born entertainer created her first hit in 1962 as the lead singer of The Bluebells, before going on to receive worldwide acclaim with the trailblazing, genre-bending all-female trio, Labelle. Since going solo in 1970, LaBelle has fortified herself as an icon in the music industry. Her diverse achievements as an entertainer, businesswoman, and author have garnered her numerous honors including Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, New York Times bestseller, and the 2016 Marian Anderson Award.

Multiple Grammy Award nominee, El DeBarge started his career as the lead singer of the family group DeBarge and later as a solo artist. El DeBarge helped to define the soulful R&B sound of the 1980s and ‘90s. Long known for his signature high tenor register and strong falsetto, his is the voice behind hits like Time Will Reveal, All This Love, Love Always, and his signature tune, Rhythm of the Night.

WHEN: April 6 @ 8pm

WHERE: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

TICKETS: $42.50 – $125

CONTACT: Ticketmaster