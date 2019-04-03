This Prize Will Give You Sweet Dreams
Do you have trouble getting to sleep at night? Do you have trouble staying asleep at night? Do you have frequent awakenings and/or restless sleep? You can win an initial consultation with Dr. Ryan Wetzler at Sleep Health Center to explore better health through better sleep.
The professionals at Sleep Health Center believe in providing scientifically proven treatment with a goal of managing conditions with as little medication as possible. Sleep Health Center does not prescribe or recommend use of sleep medication. Instead, their treatment approach is cognitive behavior therapy (CBT-I).
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive an initial consultation with Dr. Ryan Wetzler at Sleep Health Center in St. Matthews.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, April 9 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
