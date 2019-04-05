Plan an Overnighter in Louisville

Kim says the concept was a bit of a gamble, but she and her sister willingly placed their bets on the property they purchased in 2015 for $50 a square foot. The bones of the building were solid, but the sisters needed to turn the work/live structure they purchased into an upscale hostel-style boutique vacation rental. The first thing they realized was that every room was going to need it’s own bathroom–no one likes sharing.

“We knew that adding all the plumbing was going to be costly, so we went in with plan A, B, and C. Our worst-case scenario was that we would sell our own homes and move in together,” Kim says in hindsight. “But here we are on year three! We’ve been written up in Money Magazine and have hosted people from all over the country.”

The sisters have both kept their day-jobs, but take turns fulfilling the business’s needs. “We are always cleaning and painting and answering emails,” Kim says as her daughter listens from the other room. She sits at the record-shaped table, drawing, and chimes in about the details of the house with confidence, evidence that she’s spent a lot of time here working alongside her mother.