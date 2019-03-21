Your Derby Hat Awaits

The event, which will be on April 4 from 4:30-7:30pm, gives you the chance to choose from more than 500 hats — including couture hats from Jenny Pfanenstiel of Forme Millinery. You will be able to find hats as low as $18, and get some hat styling tips from the experts. Sip on complimentary cocktails, listen to live music, eat food, and peruse the vendor pop-up shops. For more details and to purchase tickets, go here.