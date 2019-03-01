You Could Win a Two-Night Stay at French Lick Resort If You Tell Us How To Improve

We want to be a magazine and resource that is there for you and this community. Will you take our survey now? If you do, you will be entered into a drawing for a two-night stay at French Lick Resort.

• Share your story suggestions or women you think we should feature.

• Nominate someone you think we should feature for Way to Go Woman! (under age 40).

• We would love for you to VOTE for the 2019 Most Admired Woman.