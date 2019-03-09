When Your Parents Need Help

Ask the Expert:

Becky Beanblossom, President

Home Instead Senior Care

What advice do you offer families when a loved one really doesn’t want outside help coming in, but the family members feel it is in everyone’s best interests?

BECKY: It is important to understand and identify why people feel the way they do. Encouraging open, honest conversations with those we love often allows us to gain understanding about their motivations, fears and needs. When we have a better understanding about such things, we are in a better place to come alongside our loved ones and help them navigate this stage of life. It can also be helpful to call in a third party to facilitate the conversation and touch on topics that may be uncomfortable for the family to address.

How should a family handle it if they bring in home health care, but it is not a good fit?

BECKY: We believe it is important that the person receiving care feels they are in control of the situation and are being heard. Seeking to understand why the care is not a good fit is important. It could be the client is not having their needs met and the plan of care needs to be modified. It could be the needs and desires of the client are not met by the current schedule or caregiver assigned. Having a conversation about what is working and what is not is the way to get to the bottom of the issue and quickly find a resolution. Our Nurse Case Managers find having regular visits with our clients allows us to talk through client goals, needs and expectations on a regular basis and stave off issues that could arise.

What specific types of home health care options are there for older loved ones?

BECKY: We are fortunate to have many care options available. The key is selecting the right care at the right time. I would advise reaching out to a professional that can help explain all of the options available. We meet with families often to help them determine which care options are best for their situation. I was taught early in my career that one should always try the least-restrictive environment first. I continue to stand by that philosophy today, and feel fortunate to be in a position to help those who choose to remain comfortable and independent, wherever they call home.

I think it is difficult to assume a family that has never walked this road before is going to immediately know what they need. That’s where we need to be the experts in our industry; we need to help them walk through our assessment process.