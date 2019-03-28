What To Do This Weekend
Pianist Andrew von Oeyen joins the Louisville Orchestra to perform works by Russian composers Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich, who were a generation apart but whose passion for their homeland, its people and music is evident in their music.
Hop down to the 600 and 700 blocks of East Market Street for the fourth annual NuLu Bock Fest, where you can drink locally brewed blessed bock beers and watch the racing of the goats on Market Street.
Inspired by the advertising trend of picturing attractive women blissfully eating salad, award-winning playwright Sheila Callaghan breaks all the rules of our image-obsessed culture in the raw comedy Women Laughing Alone With Salad at The Kentucky Center.
Hip-hop artist Aminé, whose songs include REEL IT IN and Caroline, makes a stop at the Louisville Palace.
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché directed by Pamela B. Green, playing at the Speed Art Museum, traces the circumstances that led to the true movie pioneer being largely forgotten and the work to bring her name and work back into the conversation again.
LOOK AHEAD: Get your tickets now for next week’s Kentucky Derby Museum’s Big Brims & Fancy Trims 2019 Annual Hat Sample Sale, with over 500 hat samples for sale, all priced $75 or less. Today’s Media is a proud media sponsor of this event.
