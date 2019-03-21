What To Do This Weekend

We hope you’ve snagged your seat for the sold-out Ladies in Leadership Breakfast at the Kentucky Derby Museum, where a diverse panel of local women will share their career experiences and discuss what it means to be an empowered businesswoman. Also this weekend is the Metropolitan Louisville Women’s Political Caucus Campaign School and Political Skills Conference at the University Club on Belknap Campus, which will include sessions in digital, media, fundraising, management, endorsements, voter targeting, judicial races and the nuances of running for office as a woman of color.