What To Do This Weekend
The Louisville Orchestra presents The Music of Queen, as the Windborne Music band plays all the favorites, staying as close as possible to the original recordings, while the orchestra is “wrapped” around that original sound.
We hope you’ve snagged your seat for the sold-out Ladies in Leadership Breakfast at the Kentucky Derby Museum, where a diverse panel of local women will share their career experiences and discuss what it means to be an empowered businesswoman. Also this weekend is the Metropolitan Louisville Women’s Political Caucus Campaign School and Political Skills Conference at the University Club on Belknap Campus, which will include sessions in digital, media, fundraising, management, endorsements, voter targeting, judicial races and the nuances of running for office as a woman of color.
Make your way to Louisville’s third annual Macaron Day! Mention Macaron Day at participating bakeries to receive a complimentary macaron, and a portion of the day’s proceeds will be donated to Dare to Care Food Bank.
Hear from survivors of sexual violence and exploitation about their experiences of trauma and resiliency, and learn how you can effectively respond to those in need of support at We Are More Than We’ve Been Through – Public Speak Out.
Stop by Dee’s Louisville for its All About Derby Party, featuring drinks, appetizers, Derby hat cookies, hat making demonstrations, and prizes and discounts where everyone’s a winner, and 10% of sales from the event will be donated to Scarlet’s Bakery.
