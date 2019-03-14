What To Do This Weekend
Enjoy an afternoon of fashion and shopping while supporting those with cancer at Pearls & Pumps 2019, a fashion show featuring the latest looks for spring and Derby along with a special cancer survivor runway walk.
Check out the KidStuff Sale at the Ramada Hotel Conference Center, a one-stop shop for parents and families looking to stock up and save on everything they need for their kids.
Know a man with a heart for charity? It’s MS Awareness week, and you can nominate him to take part in the third annual Misters for MS event on July 20 at The Marriot. As part of the event, the 10 nominated men chosen will present some great auction items and are encouraged to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society during the month of May. Send your nominations to Jessica.Tretter@LPL.com starting May 5 through June 5.
Just say “Rawr!” at the Dinos and Donuts event at Nunnlea Historic Home, benefiting Norton Children’s Hospital. Kids can decorate donuts, get their faces painted, and participate in dino-themed activities and dancing. Space is limited so you must reserve your ticket before the event.
“The world is depressing. Let’s watch some cat videos!” say most people, secretly. If you’re one of those people, then The CatVideoFest at the Speed Art Museum is for you. It takes watching cat videos online and makes it into a communal experience. Ten percent of the ticket sales will be donated to Alley Cats and the Kentucky Humane Society.
COMING UP: Get your tickets now for the Big Brims & Fancy Trims Annual Hat Sample Sale, April 4 at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Over 500 hat samples will be available, with no sample hat priced over $75 and some as low as $18! The event also features complimentary cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, vendor pop-up shops, giveaways, and more. Guests are encouraged to bring their Derby ensembles for styling tips.
0 Comments