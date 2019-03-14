What To Do This Weekend

Know a man with a heart for charity? It’s MS Awareness week, and you can nominate him to take part in the third annual Misters for MS event on July 20 at The Marriot. As part of the event, the 10 nominated men chosen will present some great auction items and are encouraged to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society during the month of May. Send your nominations to Jessica.Tretter@LPL.com starting May 5 through June 5.