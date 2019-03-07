What To Do This Weekend
This evening hear Dr. Vicki Phillips, global education strategist, speak about Public Education: Unbridled or Unraveling?, as she returns to her home state for a conversation with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Matthew Barzun. Be in on the discussion of how we can take the power of education and transform it into a system that can move Americans to the highest levels of performance in the world and where Kentucky falls into that equation, as part of Kentucky to the World, the Republic Bank Foundation Speaker Series at the Kentucky Center.
Meet a plethora of princesses at The Louisville Fairytale Ball, featuring professional princess portraits for every child, candy buffet, crafts, stories, songs, games, and more.
Check out FRIENDS! The Musical Parody at the Kentucky Center, a musical comedy that lovingly pokes fun at the iconic TV show Friends, about the adventures of the 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan.
Check out Christian music’s largest annual tour when Winter Jam rolls into town, featuring Newsboys United, Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective, Ledger, Newsong, Hollyn, Dan Bremnes, Ty Brasel, Manic Drive, Greg Stier, Zane Black, Adam Agee, and more.
John Mellencamp will be performing to a sold out audience at the Louisville Palace, and Metallica will bring its WorldWired tour to the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville Girls Leadership (LGL) presents Onward!, a new event aimed at celebrating International Women’s Day with an evening dedicated to championing Louisville girls and their power to make positive change. Onward! 2019, to be held at Copper & Kings Distillery, will feature presentations from the 2018-2019 LGL class who will share their innovative community outreach projects, networking with local non-profit, business, and political leaders, and more.
0 Comments