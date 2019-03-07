What To Do This Weekend

This evening hear Dr. Vicki Phillips, global education strategist, speak about Public Education: Unbridled or Unraveling?, as she returns to her home state for a conversation with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Matthew Barzun. Be in on the discussion of how we can take the power of education and transform it into a system that can move Americans to the highest levels of performance in the world and where Kentucky falls into that equation, as part of Kentucky to the World, the Republic Bank Foundation Speaker Series at the Kentucky Center.