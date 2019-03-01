What Not to Miss in March

The Choir of Man

The Kentucky Center

Known across the globe as “the ultimate-feel good show,” The Choir of Man is a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.

The cast of nine with roots in Ireland sings everything: pub tunes, folk, Broadway, and classic rock – featuring music from international artists Paul Simon, Adele, Queen, Guns n’ Roses and Sia.

“If you haven’t seen this show yet, make the effort to grab a ticket whilst you can. It is a show that you will find hard to beat for value, energy, and the sheer joy that is encapsulated in the performance.” -Ken Grady, The Upside News

WHEN: March 7 @ 7:30pm

WHERE: The Brown Theatre, 315 West Broadway

TICKETS: $35-$65

CONTACT: By phone 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, and in-person at Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru) or here. *Appropriate for all ages