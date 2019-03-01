What Not to Miss in March
The Choir of Man
Known across the globe as “the ultimate-feel good show,” The Choir of Man is a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.
The cast of nine with roots in Ireland sings everything: pub tunes, folk, Broadway, and classic rock – featuring music from international artists Paul Simon, Adele, Queen, Guns n’ Roses
“If you haven’t seen this show yet, make the effort to grab a ticket whilst you can. It is a show that you will find hard to beat for value, energy, and the sheer joy that is encapsulated in the performance.” -Ken Grady, The Upside News
WHEN: March 7 @ 7:30pm
WHERE: The Brown Theatre, 315 West Broadway
TICKETS: $35-$65
CONTACT: By phone 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, and in-person at Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru) or here. *Appropriate for all ages
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
The Kentucky Center
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody lovingly lampoons TV’s Friends (1994-2004) by celebrating the wacky misadventures of six 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan.
Audience members will experience a seemingly typical day at New York’s one and only coffee shop, Central Perk — until an unexpected runaway bride with beautiful hair enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear, of course! This production has plucked the best moments from the show’s 10-year history and recreated the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.
WHEN: March 8 @ 8pm
WHERE: The Kentucky Center
TICKETS: start @ $31.65
CONTACT: By phone 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, and in-person at Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru) or here. *Recommended for ages 13 and up due to adult humor and language.
On Your Feet!
PNC Broadway in Louisville Series
On Your Feet! Is based on the life and music of 26-time Grammy Award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, who, from separate humble beginnings in Cuba, came to America by way of Miami, Florida and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. With Gloria on vocals, the couple vaulted into the national and international music spotlight in 1985 with the release of consecutive Miami Sound Machine band hit singles over the next four years (Conga, Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, 1-2-3, and Anything For You).
On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and
Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots).
“INFECTIOUSLY FUN WITH GENUINE HEART! If you aren’t humming a Gloria Estefan hit when you leave the theater, it might be time to check your pulse.”- AP Associated Press
WHEN: March 12-17, various performances
WHERE: The Kentucky Center
CONTACT: By phone 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, and in-person at Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru) or here. For groups of 10 or more, call 502.569.3060. *Recommended for ages 8+.
Extra tidbit: Here’s another outing you might want to try with your girlfriends.