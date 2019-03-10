What Do You Learn in the Forest?

Forest schools may be uncommon in the U.S., but they have been popular in Scandinavian countries for many years. Their focus is not academic but on helping students learn soft skills that they will need to be successful in traditional school: how to assess and manage risk; collaborate; communicate ; and problem solve.

Thrive Forest School was born in summer 2018 from a nature immersion camp experiment, which was well-received by local families. “It fit the mission of Creasey. Our goal is education and trying to create the future forest leaders,” says Tavia Cathcart Brown, the preserve’s executive director.

The success of the summer camp led to the creation of the school itself, which had its first day on September 4, 2018. The school adopted the summer camp’s motto: Your child will come home dirty or your money back. Ryan Devlin, the school’s director, says, “We haven’t had to refund any money yet.”